Covid vaccine second dose: Centre assures HC to bridge supply gap

The union government on Thursday assured the High Court that it will make every endeavour to bridge the gap for administering the second dose of vaccine in the state.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed the central government to place on record the decision taken regarding allocation of quota of vaccine.

During the hearing, the court asked the state and the union governments how they intend to bridge the huge supply gap of second dose of the vaccine, which is already overdue.

Representing the Centre from Delhi, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati brought to the notice of the court three communications sent to all the states and union territories, dated April 16, April 29 and May 6.

She submitted that in these letters, the union government had asked the state governments to prioritise the administration of second dose. The latest communication had asked the state governments to utilise the vaccines in the ratio of 70:30, in favour of the beneficiaries of the second dose.

The court observed that it will be a national waste of first dose if people who are due to take second dose are made to take the first dose afresh.

The bench noted that as per the figures submitted by the state government, even if the state receives more than 40 lakh doses in the second quarter of May, it will not be able to cater to the needs of all those who have already taken the first dose.

The court said that for the time being, it will restrain from passing mandatory direction for release of vaccines to the state on the assurance given by the union government.

The Centre submitted that a decision on the allocation of vaccines in the second fortnight of May will be taken on Friday (May 14).

The bench directed the state government to immediately furnish the district-wise data of persons to whom the second dose is already overdue and also the data of people whose second dose will likely to be overdue in the near future.