Covid victims have no place to rest in peace in Mandya

Conducting the last rites of Covid victims has become a challenge for the district administration, following the opposition from the people living in the vicinity of burial grounds.

With no particular place identified for burial, the special team for performing last rites is finding it difficult to complete its task as per the protocol. So much so that sometimes, the team members are forced to do it secretly, fearing the wrath of the public. Recently, the last rites of a woman who succumbed to Covid, had to be performed in the night using torch light from mobile phones.

While the Covid victims are given a deep burial as a precautionary measure, the people are not convinced about the safety. To make the matters worse, even the local leaders,

who should have educated the people, are joining the protest against burial.

Recently, a team had to complete the procedure in a hurry, before the public got information about it, at Yathagadahalli burial grounds, in the city. However, more than 500 people, who gathered on the spot, took the tahsildar and the team to task and even warned them with dire consequences.

In another instance, the body of Covid victim, which was brought to Sugar Town burial grounds had to be shifted to Pandavapura (the native place of the victim) following opposition from local people.

The body of a woman was laid to rest secretly, after driving the ambulance to the burial ground after 8 pm, switching off the lights. Later, the last rites were performed with the help of the torchlight and the headlight of a motorbike.

Similar incidents were reported at the burial grounds in Santhemaala, Guthalu, Shankara Nagar, Kallahalli and Halahalli.

The team members said, though they volunteered to give a dignified burial to the victim, locals threaten them, and sometimes even attack them, right in the presence of the officials.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said that places for burial have been identified in the taluks and the team had been directed to conduct the last rites of the deceased in their respective taluks.