Covid victim's letter for mother's lost phone goes viral

An open letter by a girl who lost her mother to Covid-19 pandemic and is seeking help to trace her mother’s phone has gone viral on social media.

Responding to this, DG&IGP Praveen Sood tweeted: “Our team is on the job to trace the phone.”

“My moments with my mother are captured on her mobile phone, which is now lost. My mother is no more and the phone has my memories of her. Please help me find the phone,” said an open letter on social media.

Hritiksha hails from Basappa extension in Gummanakolli village near Kushalnagar.

She and her mother tested positive for Covid, 15 days ago. Her mother succumbed to the virus in the designated Covid-19 hospital on May 16.

After her death, her other belongings were handed over to the family members. However, her mobile phone has been missing. All efforts by the family to locate the phone went in vain as it remained switched off.

A number of photos and videos of Hritiksha’s family are saved on the phone.

The girl posted a photo of hers on social media using her father’s phone, making an appeal to the people and officials to help her trace her mother’s mobile phone.

In her letter, Hritiksha said she and her father are in home quarantine and cannot move out of the house. Their neighbours have been helping them out.

The district administration has responded positively to the request by the girl. Personnel from the town police station have been asked to trace the phone.

Dr Kushwanth Kolibail from the designated Covid-19 hospital said there are 10 unclaimed mobile phones with them.

“If any of the phones is found to be that of Hritiksha’s mother, it will be handed over to the family,” Kolibail said.

National Youth Congress president B V Srinivas and Karnataka Youth Congress leader Muhammed Harris Nalapad, responding to the girl’s request, have sent a new mobile phone to the girl, to aid in her online education.