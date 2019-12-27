CPI's D Raja urges govt to act against miscreants

Alleging the role of Sangh Parivar in setting fire to vehicles in the CPI state office at Vyalikaval recently, CPI general secretary D Raja urged the state government to take action against the miscreants.

Speaking with media persons here on Friday, Raja said that the police were yet to nab the miscreants, albeit them having footage of the incident, and the video itself having gone viral. A year ago, the CPI office in Bantwal was set on fire by miscreants of the Sangh Parivar, he alleged.

He also demanded that the State government provide compensation to the victims of shootout in Mangaluru. "It is shameful that the State government has not announced any compensation to the slain victims' families until the investigation is completed. It is nothing but targeting a community on communal lines. The Constitution of India doesn't allow such discrimination. It was the responsibility of the government to provide compensation to the families of the victims," he said.

While there have been rumours that the protests in Kerala against Chief Minister Yediyurappa was incited by the leftist organisations, the CPI and its organisations were in no way involved in these protests, Raja stressed.