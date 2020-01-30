CRPF jawan ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Gadag ,
  • Jan 30 2020, 22:48pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 23:05pm ist

A 45-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Lakshmeshwar has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a camp in Srinagar Sector in the wee hours of Thursday.

Eshwarappa Yellappa Sooranagi was serving in the CRPF for the past 15 years. The reason for extreme step is not known yet.

