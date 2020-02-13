CS asks depts to shift to NK soon

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Feb 13 2020, 22:35pm ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2020, 23:08pm ist

Bengaluru, DHNS: Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has set a February 17 deadline for all offices, which were supposed to be shifted to North Karnataka, to comply with the same. This decision was taken in September 2018, during the then H D Kumaraswamy government. Among the departments to be shifted were Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, Commissioner for Cane Development and Director of Sugar among others. Bhaskar, who sent a note to the departments concerned, asked them to speed up the process.

 

