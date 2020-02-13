CS T M Vijay Bhaskar asks departments to shift to North Karnataka soon

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has set a February 17 deadline for all offices, which were supposed to be shifted to North Karnataka, to comply with the same.

This decision was taken in September 2018, during the then H D Kumaraswamy government. Among the departments to be shifted were Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, Commissioner for Cane Development and Director of Sugar among others. Bhaskar, who sent a note to the departments concerned, asked them to speed up the process.