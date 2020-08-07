CUK to conduct online exam for UG, PG final-year students

Central University of Karnataka (CUK) will conduct examination online for the final year and post-graduate students as they have struck in their native places due to Covid-19.

The examination is likely to begin on August 14 and complete by the first week of September. All the students left the varsity campus soon after a 66-year-old elderly man died of coronavirus on March 11. They have not returned to the varsity so for as positive cases are on the rise across the country and colleges too have remained shut.

CUK Vice-Chancellor H M Maheshwaraiah told DH that deliberations were held several times over conducting online exam and demonstration was held with the students recently. "The students are eager to take the online examination. Hence, we will conduct an exam from August 14," he said.

As many as 1,900 students from across the country are studying in the CUK, of which about 700 are in final semesters (sixth semester for UG course and fourth semester for PG).

The exams will be conducted through Google class, WhatsApp group and other modes. The soft copy of the question paper will be made available for students 10 minutes before the examination starts.

The heads of the department concerned should jot down the timings of the download of the questions by each student. Duration of the examination will be two-and-half hours.

The CUK has software through which it can detect whether a student has downloaded an answer from the internet while writing the exam. The varsity will also give five to 10 minutes extra for the students if they can't upload their answer scripts due to slow internet.

Maheshwaraiah said all steps have been taken to ensure transparency in conducting the examination. "Our motto is to give a certificate for the students to help them get employment. Any delay in conducting the examination will have a bearing on their future. Hence, we decided to conduct an online exam", he explained.