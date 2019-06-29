Cultural bodies await dues from Kannada & Culture dept

Cultural associations have complained that the undue delay in settling their dues by the Kannada and Culture department is affecting their work.

The associations alleged that the delay in releasing funds by the government agency they are finding it difficult to settle old dues and conduct programmes to promote the culture and the language.

Thousands of cultural associations are reeling under debts. Because of the lacklustre attitude of the government in releasing funds, the associations are finding it tough to hold programmes. So, we request the government to look into the issue at the earliest and settle the dues,” Narasimha, secretary, Udayabhanu Kala Sangha told DH. An official from Kannada and Culture Directorate told DH, “Our scrutiny committee has forwarded it to the government long back. We are waiting for its approval, soon after we get the clearance we are going to settle the dues,” said.

Apart from the associations in Bengaluru, representatives of cultural organisations from across the state have been visiting the Kannada Bhavan on a daily basis to get their due.

“During the elections, the officials had an excuse of the model code of conduct for the delay. Now there is no MCC in force. Let them settle the dues,” said the president of a cultural association from Raichur.

The department, however, has a completely different take on the issue. B H Anil Kumar, secretary, Kannada and Culture, told DH, “We have received a lot of complaints on the members of the fake cultural associations misusing the government money. So, the minister has kept the file pending to tackle the menace. We have withdrawn the amount to ensure the allocated budget will not lapse. The associations will get their dues once the minister gives his approval.” The department has to settle the dues amounting to nearly Rs 10 crore, of over 1,000 associations.