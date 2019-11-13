Curious case of two MLAs who hadn’t quit

Two of the 17 disqualified legislators - R Shankar and Shrimant Patil - had not resigned, but they will still have to face bypolls on December 5 in order to get re-elected to the Assembly.

Shankar was elected from the Ranebennur constituency from the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) in the May 2018 Assembly polls. Subsequently, he was inducted into Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet as the Forest minister.

He withdrew his support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in early 2019, after he was removed from the Cabinet. He was inducted back in June 2019 as the Municipalities minister, a month before he resigned and joined the rebels' camp.

Switching sides was not new for Shankar. In May 16, 2018, during hectic political activity to form the government, Shankar extended support to the BJP in the morning, but joined the Congress camp in the evening.

In fact, when he was re-inducted into the Cabinet, Shankar had merged the KPJP with the Congress as per Clause 4(2) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. Throughout the political drama that unfolded, leading to the collapse of the coalition, Shankar had not resigned as a legislator.

“My argument was to ensure that my membership remained intact as I had not resigned. But, the court has ruled similarly for all the 17 MLAs,” he said.

The case of Shrimant Patil, who represented Kagwad, was more theatrical. When Patil went ‘missing’ during Kumaraswamy’s trust vote proceedings, the Congress accused the BJP of “kidnapping” the MLA from a resort where he was kept along with other lawmakers.

During the trust vote proceedings, the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar received a letter purportedly penned by Patil, citing ill-health as the reason for his absence. Later, the Speaker’s office received an email from Patil which read, “I (Shrimant Patil) left the resort to go to Chennai for urgent personal work. There, I started shivering all of a sudden and developed chest pain. I contacted my family doctor in Mumbai and got myself admitted there. There is no malice behind this."

Patil, too, had not tendered resignation as a legislator. “I missed (the trust vote) due to ill-health. I had sent a letter too and provided all documents regarding my health. The Speaker had disqualified me due to political pressure and I was confident that SC will rule in my favour. Now, I will go back to the people and seek re-election,” Patil said.