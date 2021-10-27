Curtains come down on Hangal public campaign

The public campaign for bypoll to Hangal Assembly constituency came to an end at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Both Congress and BJP hit the roads on the last day of public campaign to woo voters. Saffron and Congress flags adorned most of the roads in Hangal town.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conducted roadshows in Masanaktte, Kudala, Naregalla and other villages of Hangal Assembly segment.

The party took a road show in the town from Kumareshwar Virakta Mutt. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Ministers Govind Karjol, B C Patil, Dr K Sudhakar, Munirathna, Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi, BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar took part in the road show.

A host of Congress leaders participated in the massive public meeting organised at the taluk stadium in Hangal. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, MLA Dr G Parameshwar, KPCC working president Salim Ahmed, party candidate Srinivas Mane were present.