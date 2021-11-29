'Custodial death' in Nanjangud

An alleged custodial death has been reported at Nanjangud rural police limits on Sunday.

Siddaraju (31) is the deceased. He died in a hospital when he was in police custody. According to a police officer, Siddaraju sustained severe injuries when a group assaulted him at Bylaru village in the taluk, on Saturday night.

It is alleged that the group attacked Siddaraju for misbehaving with a woman in an inebriated condition.

The woman and villagers called 112, police helpline, which visited the spot and rescued Siddaraju. The Police took him into custody and handed him over to Nanjangud Rural Police.

Though he was immediately taken to the government hospital, admission was denied as he was drunk. Hence, he was brought back to the station, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police R Chetan said, the woman and the villagers visited police station on Sunday morning and filed a complaint against Siddaraju. He developed health issues at 1 pm. He was taken to the hospital where he died.