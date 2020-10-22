Cyclist pedals his way to Atal tunnel

Shivamogga Cycle Club member Siddeshwara pedaled his way to the Atal tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, known as the world's longest tunnel, from Shivamogga on Thursday.

The distance between the Shivamogga and Atal tunnel is around 2700km. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel on October 3. Now, it has turned into a major tourism spot. He promised that he would complete the bicycle tour in 30 days.

The bicycle journey was launched on the premises of Kote Seetha Ramanjaneya temple. Cycle club President BS Srikanth, Secretary Girish Kamath, members Harish Karnik, Narasimha Murthy, Gurumurthy, Rajanikanth, Ganesh Kamath, and Nataraj were present on the occasion.