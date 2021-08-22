D K Shivakumar backs Vinay Kulkarni

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Sunday expressed solidarity with former minister Vinay Kulkarni and said he would be an active part of the party’s organization work.

The former legislator recently came out of prison to a rousing, crowded welcome.

“100%, we will involve him completely. He’s a senior party leader and a former minister,” Shivakumar said of Kulkarni.

He attacked the BJP government for booking cases against Kulkarni for violating Covid-19 protocols.

“Why weren’t cases filed against union ministers and other (BJP) leaders? Are they following Covid-19 guidelines properly? The government is acting as per its whims and fancies,” he said.

Responding to BJP national general secretary C T Ravi’s claim on the BJP’s role in the freedom struggle, Shivakumar sarcastically said: “It is Ravi who got independence to our country.”