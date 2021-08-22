D K Shivakumar backs Vinay Kulkarni

D K Shivakumar backs Vinay Kulkarni

The former legislator recently came out of prison to a rousing, crowded welcome

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 22 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 03:24 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH file photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Sunday expressed solidarity with former minister Vinay Kulkarni and said he would be an active part of the party’s organization work. 

The former legislator recently came out of prison to a rousing, crowded welcome. 

“100%, we will involve him completely. He’s a senior party leader and a former minister,” Shivakumar said of Kulkarni. 

Also read: Former minister Vinay Kulkarni walks out of prison on bail

He attacked the BJP government for booking cases against Kulkarni for violating Covid-19 protocols.

“Why weren’t cases filed against union ministers and other (BJP) leaders? Are they following Covid-19 guidelines properly? The government is acting as per its whims and fancies,” he said. 

Responding to BJP national general secretary C T Ravi’s claim on the BJP’s role in the freedom struggle, Shivakumar sarcastically said: “It is Ravi who got independence to our country.”  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D K Shivakumar
Vinay Kulkarni
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 