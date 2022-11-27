D K Shivakumar makes CM pitch again

DKS made his intention clear once again by seeking the support of his Vokkaliga community

DHNS
  • Nov 27 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 02:08 ist
Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami submits a memorandum seeking a hike in reservation for Vokkaligas to Revenue Minister R Ashoka at a meeting of the community leaders in Bengaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, who is nursing chief ministerial ambitions, made his intention clear once again by seeking the support of his Vokkaliga community on Sunday.

“The (Vokkaliga) community has a great opportunity this time that shouldn’t be lost,” he said at a meeting of Vokkaligas convened to discuss the community’s reservation demand. “If the community gives me a pen and paper, I will do all the work that needs to be done."

Shivakumar pointed out that a Vokkaliga has become the KPCC president again, after S M Krishna. “The community was with me during my toughest times. I am grateful to this community," he said.

"The party has recognised me and made me the state's party president. Even in the BJP, some have been made ministers and we should remember that," he added.

