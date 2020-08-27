D V Sadananda Gowda assures to supply urea to Karnataka

Union Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday assured Karnataka that his Ministry will take all steps to supply sufficient quantity of urea to meet the increased demand.

After receiving a memorandum from Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Gowda said at present sufficient quantity of fertiliser available in the state. However since Karnataka asked for additional quantity due to increased demand, the same will be made available, Gowda said.

"Requirement projected in Karnataka for the entire Kharif 2020 season was 8.50 lakh tonne. Correspondingly, the requirement from 1st April to 26th August was 6.46 lakh tonne against which Department of Fertilisers has ensured availability of 10.24 lakh tonne including the opening stock of 3.16 lakh tonne. During this period, the sales of urea have been 8.26 lakh tonne as compared with the sale urea of 5.20 lakh tonne during the corresponding period last year,"said a statement from the Fertiliser Ministry.

Gowda also assured the Minister that the government will closely monitor the fertiliser availability in Karnataka and supply additional quantity if required.

Patil, who met Gowda here, said that as on August total 68.26 hectares of land sown which was 20 % higher than compared to past 5 years average.

Patil demanded the Union Minister take immediate step to release additional 1 lakh urea to meet the demand. He also said that due to widespread rain in the state brisk sowing took place across the state. Following this, the demand for fertilizer gone up, he said.

Separately meeting Union Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar here, Patil requested him to sanction Rs 1,500 crore every year from 2020-21 to 2029--30 to Karnataka under New Generation Watershed Programme from the Department of Land Resources.