D V Sadananda Gowda seeks quick DPR for Plastic Park in Mangaluru

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda has urged the state government to draw a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Plastic Park in Mangaluru. "We will take measures to grant final approval within six months to start the project," he said in a release.

The Centre, Gowda said, had written to the state government. "We have asked them to grant final approval as soon as possible after preparing a DPR," he said.

Noting that Mangaluru was one of the two cities along with Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the Park will come up, he said that it would provide common facilities for all industrial units operating in the vicinity. The state government can implement the project either under Karnataka State Industrial Development Corporation or by forming a Special Purpose Vehicle.

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers will fund half the project cost of common facilities and has allocated Rs 40 cr, which will be released in four installments, he added.