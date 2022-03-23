DA case: Siddaramaiah bays for Somanna’s scalp

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded the resignation or sacking of Housing Minister V Somanna, following court summons issued against him in a disproportionate assets case.
On Tuesday, a special court for elected representatives issued summons to Somanna under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a private complaint filed by RTI activist Ramakrishna. The court rejected a ‘B’ report by the anti-corruption bureau. Somanna has been asked to appear before the court on April 16, 2022.
Pointing this out, Siddaramaiah said it was not right for a minister to hold a Cabinet post when there is a criminal case against him and when summons are issued against him. “Either Somanna has to voluntarily resign or Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai must dismiss him from the Cabinet,” he demanded.
Responding to this, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government will not take any action merely following summons issued based on a private complaint. “Just because the summons have been issued does not make him guilty. There is no trial or charge sheet. There was already an FIR earlier and the case was closed,” the minister said.
Not satisfied by the government’s response, Siddaramaiah drew parallel to how former minister K J George had resigned from his post in 2016, in connection with the alleged suicide of DySP M K Ganapathy.
