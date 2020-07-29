Daily wager's son plucks 10 gold medals in MA Kannada

A son of a daily-wager couple from Channagiri taluk in Davangere district hogged the limelight with 10 gold medals in MA Kannada at the 30th convocation of Kuvempu University at Jnana Sahyadri campus at Shankarghatta on Wednesday.

Ranganath, the son of Hunya and Gangibai Naik from Maravanji Tanda, had faced a lot of hardships in his life due to financial constraints, but that didn’t deter him from pursuing his post-graduation in Kannada literature and excelling at that. Ranganath did M.A in Kannada in 2019.

Speaking to DH, Ranganath credited his success to his love for the subject, hard work and professors Shivananda Kelaginamani, Rajiv Naik and Ravi Naik. He is pursuing research at Kuvempu University and wants to take up the teaching profession.

Golden girls

M R Sanchita of Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district has bagged 5 gold medals in MSc in Biotechnology.

A daughter of coffee planter M B Ramesh and Radha, Sanchita is doing her internship at Biocon Limited Company. She aims to do research in pharmacy in the future.

Bibi Ruqayyah, the daughter of Mohamad Firoz and Zakaria Banu, bagged 5 gold medals in BCom.

As many as 23,732 students were given degree certificates in the event. A total of 119 golden medals were presented to 67 students. The printed convocation address of Central University of Odisha Chancellor P V Krishna Bhat was read on the occasion.