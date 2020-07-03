Dakshina Kannada records 90 new Covid-19 cases, 14 get virus in Udupi

A 48-year-old male from Bantwal, who was admitted as a SARI case in a private hospital on June 27, died on Wednesday.

The swab samples collected after his death tested positive to Covid-19 on Thursday. With the Bantwal youth’s death, the number of deaths due to Coronavirus increased to 18 in the district. On Thursday, a record 90 out of 130 people tested positive to Covid-19 on Thursday. Among the 90 Covid-19 positive patients, included eight children aged below 15 years. Among the 90 Covid-19 positive patients, 15 were from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, 14 were ILI, 8 SARI cases. The contacts of 15 patients are being traced.

As many as 428 Covid-19 positive patients are being treated at the Covid Wenlock and other private hospitals. 33 patients were discharged from the hospital on Thursday, taking the total of discharges to 477 patients.

Four Covid-19 positive patients including two women were shifted to ICU. A 57-year-old woman suffering from the liver problem and 78-year-old male suffering from Parkinsons disease were in a serious condition, hospital sources told DH.

1,090 discharged so far

Total 14 patients tested positive to Covid-19 in Udupi district on Thursday. With the new cases, the number of patients testing positive to Corona increased to 1,242. Of the 14 cases, four of them have travel history to Maharashtra, four of them to Bengaluru, one has travel history to Kerala, and four contracted the infection through local people who had tested positive to Covid-19. The source of infection of one person was yet to be traced by the Health Department.

As many as 1,090 patients had been discharged so far and 143 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Covid Hospital. Around 938 swab samples are pending for results. 13,450 out of 15,630 samples had tested negative. 16 patients were admitted to isolation wards. There are as many as 1,012 persons under home quarantine in the district as on Thursday.