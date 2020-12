Dakshina Kannada district recorded three more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, thus taking the toll to 720.

Twenty-three fresh Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in the district. The total cases recorded in the district since March is 32,150.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Monday, 65 Covid patients recovered and were discharged, thus taking the tally of total discharges to 30,933, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said.

The district has 497 active cases.