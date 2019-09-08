Dasara jumbo Balarama reaches Mysuru Palace

Dasara elephant Balarama reached Mysuru Palace on Sunday to participate in the Dasara procession.

Balarama, 61, belongs to the Mattigodu elephant camp. He had carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession for 13 years, between 1999 and 2011. According to the authorities, Balarama is physically fit and healthy. He will be the 'nishane' elephant.

Another six elephants, Vikram, Durgaparameshwari, Kaveri, Gopi and first-time participants Jayaprakash and Lakshmi, will reach the Palace on Monday. Elephant Rohith was also shortlisted, but his name was dropped later. This time, 12 elephants are likely to participate in the procession.

The first batch of six Dasara elephants — Arjuna, Abhimanyu, Varalakshmi, Dhananjaya, Eshwara and Vijaya reached Mysuru on August 22 and are camping on the Palace premises. They are participating in the rehearsal every day.

All the 13 elephants will undergo rigorous training and will be given special diet to ensure that they are physically fit for Jamboo Savari, the last leg of Dasara. The elephants will also be familiarised to the sound of cannons.