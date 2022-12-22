Cong leader's farm house raided, wild animals seized in Davangere

A team of police and officials of the forest department raided a farm house owned by former minister S S Mallikarjun in Davangere city and seized around 29 wild animals, including spotted deer, blackbucks and foxes.

Following a statement given by Senthil, who was arrested on charges of selling deer skin in Bengaluru, the team raided the farm house behind Kalleshwara rice mill in Davangere.

According to the team, seven spotted deer, 10 blackbucks, seven wild boars, three mongooses and two foxes were found in the farm house.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) N H Jagannath said the seized animals are in the custody of the department. "We are checking whether they had the licence for it or not. A case would be registered against the farm house owner under the Wildlife Act."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former minister S S Mallikarjun claimed that he has the licence and had been rearing deer for the past 22 years. "A staff who was in charge of the farm house had sold parts of the wild animals violating the norms without our knowledge," he said.