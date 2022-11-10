Cops will probe Chandru’s death from all angles: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had directed Davangere Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth to probe the mysterious death of Chandrashekhar, nephew of Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya, from all angles and not to arrive at any conclusion till the probe was complete.

He was speaking to reporters in Honnali on Wednesday. Bommai, after meeting family members of Renukacharya and offering his condolences, said that the police were investigating the case from all angles.

There are two types of possibilities. Firstly, Chandru might have been murdered considering his popularity and political background.

Secondly, it could be an accident. Both can’t be ruled out. The experts will recreate the whole incident to explain how this might have occurred, he said.

After investigating the case from all the angles, the next course of action will be decided. A need for a separate investigation team will be decided after going through the post-mortem report, Bommai said.

He said the evidence was very important.