COVID-19 doctors in Davangere plan strike from May 18 over denial of stipend 

On one hand, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing day-by-day in Davangere and on the other hand, doctors who are on duty in Chigateri General Hospital are planning to launch an indefinite strike from May 18 as they have not been paid stipend for the past 15 months.

Though they have been attending COVID-19 cases in the hospital risking their lives for the past one month, both the management of JJM Medical college and the government have turned a blind eye to their fair demand. This is the saga of 230 doctors of JJM medical college who are serving in district general hospital in the city. Among 230, 133 are post-graduate students and 97 are medical interns. Though they are hailed as Corona warriors by the government, they have been paid not a single penny since 15 months. In order to draw the attention of the government, they have made up their minds to resort to an indefinite strike from May 18 if their demand is not met before it.

Speaking to DH, Dr Hita, final year PG student in Radiology, JJM Medical College, Davangere said "The non-payment of stipend to post-graduate students and medical interns since March 2019 has made their lives miserable. We are doctors only for namesake. But we are treated worse than daily wage workers. All of them were selected under government quota."

The management is of the view that the government has to pay the stipend to them as it has been a procedure for the past many years. But it became an issue in 2016 when an auditor general of the government of Karnataka objected to payment of stipend to students of two private medical colleges - JJM, Davangere and KMC, Mangaluru, - citing that it is a huge loss to the government's exchequer.

Only these two private medical colleges in the state are attached with district general hospitals. JJM is attached with District Chigateri General hospital in Davangere and KMC with Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru. However, the students had urged the then chief minister Siddaramaiah to provide a stipend. Following this, the government continued payment of stipend till February 2019. Directorate of Medical Education (DME) had released the stipend. However, the then Principal Secretary of DME Manjula issued an order stating that students of JJM medical college selected under government quota belonging to 2017-18 and 2018-19 batch shall be given the stipend from Aarogya Raksha Samithi (ARS) account of district general hospital. But the hospital could not pay as it did not have adequate money to pay the stipend to students. Since March 2019, there is no stipend for medical interns and PG students, she added.

She said post-graduate students and medical interns had met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Davangere in 2019 and shared their grievance. Following this, the chief minister had issued an order to Chief Secretary of DME to give stipend immediately and inform him about the progress. The college had replied to DME that it is paying the prescribed fees to Chigateri hospital for utilising the facilities and clinical material. Hence, it can't pay the stipend. So, the tussle between the government and management is going on for the past several months. "We have been working around the clock for the past 15 months without stipend. We have borrowed loans from banks to pay college fees, hostel fees, books. We depend on stipend which is rightfully ours, which has been denied and all our cries for help had gone unheard till date."

Stipend given to students are as follows:

First year PG students: Rs 30,000 per month

Second year PG students: Rs 35,000 per month

Final year PG students: Rs 40,000 per month

Medical interns: Rs 20,000 per month