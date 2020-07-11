Dakshina Kannada reports 139 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 139 people including two-year-old children tested positive to Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Friday, thus taking the total tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 1848.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, many of them were primary contacts of the infected individuals, were suffering from ILI and SARI. On the positive note, as many as 51 persons had recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. The total person's discharge in the district so far is 753. As many as 1057 cases were undergoing treatment at different Covid-19 hospitals in the district.

The DC said that 22,585 samples had been tested in the district so far. The results of 20, 737 have tested negative. Of the positive cases, three fresh cases in Puttur taluk and two cases in Kadaba taluks had been recorded and total Covid cases in Puttur and Kadaba had increased to 33.

A youth from Parladka who had international travel history, quarantined in Mangaluru, was tested positive. A 26-year-old youth from Amchinadka colony near Kavu was also tested positive. A 69-year-old who underwent surgery in a hospital in Shivamogga recently too has was tested positive.

After a private hospital staff was tested positive for Covid in Kutuppadi, his 36-year-old wife and seven-year-old child too tested positive for Covid. As many as six Covid-19 cases including that of a 2.5-year-old child and a 71-year old man were reported in Mulki hobli.