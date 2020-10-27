Davangere district gets ready for S-W Graduates' constituency polls on October 28

The polling for the elections to South-West Graduates' constituency in the district comprising Davangere, Jagalur, and Harihar taluks would be held in 29 booths from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on October 28.

As many as 15 candidates are in the fray. The South-West Graduates' constituency comprises of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, and Chitradurga districts, and three taluks of Davangere district, wherein 20,962 voters are eligible to cast their votes. Around 12,858 voters come under the purview of the Davangere City Corporation.

Four mustering centres have been set up in the district, namely at City Corporation, Davangere taluk office, Harihar taluk office, and Jagalur taluk office.

There are 17 booths in the city, and booth officials took ballot boxes from the polling booths on Tuesday. The polling booths are at Aanugodu, Anaji, Mayakonda, and Lokikere in Davangere taluk. Three booths are in Harihar taluk, three in Malebennur, two in Jagaur, and one each in Sokke and Bilichodu.

The counting of votes would be held on November 2, and the election process would be completed on November 5.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi visited the mustering centres and gave instructions to the electoral officials.