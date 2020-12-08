Davangere gets good response for 'Bharat Bandh'

The nation-wide bandh called by farmer organisations to protest the passage of farm bills in parliament evoked a good response in Davangere on Tuesday.

Proprietors of many business establishments on the main roads in the city downed the shutters voluntarily in support of the bandh in the morning.

Due to the rasta roko staged by All India Trade Union Congress, you Centre of Indian Trade Union, Aam Aadmi Party, Janasakthi Raitha Sangha & Hasiru Sene near KSRTC bus terminal, the movement of buses was disrupted.

The agitators stopped the bus heading towards Chitradurga and asked passengers to get off. People who had to go to far off places were the worst affected as they did not get buses in time. Farmers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Hadadi Road in the City to express their ire against the Centre.

Zilla Panchayat member and farmer leader Tejaswi Patel distributed food packets to people and said, those who eat food must support the bandh. Pro-Kannada organisations staged a protest at Jayadeva Circle in the City and raised slogans against the Centre.

Members of District Congress Committee also staged a protest holding empty cups and plates at Jayadeva Circle in the City.

Members of farmers association, pro-Kannada organisations staged a rasta roko from 7:00 am disrupting the movement of vehicles in general and KSRTC buses in particular. So, motorists had a tough time.

Speaking on the occasion, KPCC Spokesperson D Basavaraj said, the Modi-led government in the Centre has implemented three farm laws against the interests of the farming community. It is unfortunate that the Centre is not keen on holding discussions with the agitating farmers. Water cannons were fired on the agitating farmers in Delhi. Congress strongly condemns it and demands the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, he added.