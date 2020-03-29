Davangere records second COVID-19 positive case 

A 20-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased to two in Davangere District. He is the brother of a 37-year-old woman from Chitradurga who tested positive recently.

he had returned from Guayana with his sister and other members of the family. He is undergoing treatment in an isolated ward in District General Hospital. His throat swab was sent to VRDL in Shivamogga after he showed symptoms of COVID-19. The primary report confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

A 24-year-old doctor who returned from France and the woman are undergoing treatment in the District. In total, three COVID-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment in Davangere District.