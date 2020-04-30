Davangere records two COVID-19 positive cases in just 24 hours

Davangere, which was declared a green zone, has recorded two COVID-19 positive cases in just 24 hours and this has triggered fear among people of the district.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesha Beelagi said a 69-year-old man, resident of Jaalinagara in Davangere, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and admitted to District General Hospital on April 28. The throat swab of the man was sent to VRDL in Shivamogga on the same day and the result confirmed that he was infected with the virus. He is undergoing treatment in a COVID-19 ward in the hospital. A 35-year-old staff nurse has also tested positive for the virus.

Beelagi said nine primary contacts of the man had been put in an isolation ward in the hospital and their throat swabs had been sent to the laboratory. Efforts are on to trace secondary contacts and it would be completed by Thursday evening.

He also said it is still not clear how the man was infected by the virus. Police are also leaving no stone unturned to trace the secondary contacts. They would submit a report soon.

The area of the man's residence has been declared a containment zone and it has been sealed down to prevent spread of the virus. Incident commanders would be appointed to monitor the situation in Bashanagara and Jaalinagara areas.

On staff nurse case, he said around 25 primary contacts of the woman had been traced and they have been put under quarantine and 45 secondary contacts would also be put under quarantine. The throat swabs of 56 persons had been collected and efforts are on to collect throat swabs of the remaining persons.

Beelagi said the primary and secondary contacts would be put in lodges in Davangere and doctors who are treating these patients are not allowed to go home. They have to be in quarantine. Nodal officers have been appointed to provide food and other facilities to them, he added.

It may be recalled that Davangere recorded three positive cases earlier and all the three had recovered. It was declared a green zone as it had not recorded fresh positive cases over the last 28 days. Now, the district has two active COVID-19 cases.