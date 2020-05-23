Davangere sees 3 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 121

Davangere recorded three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With this, the number of cases rose to 121.
All the three -- a 42-year-old man (P1808), a 69-year-old woman (P1809), and a 45-year-old man (P1852), are infected by a 48-year-old man (P1251) from Jaalinagar in Davangere city.
As many as 21 patients recovered from it, while four have died. The district has 96 active cases.
