Davangere University announces results within two hours of evaluation

Davangere University has created a record of sorts by announcing the results of final year degree and postgraduate examinations within two hours after the evaluation.

Sources in the university stated that the examinations for final year degree and postgraduate students were conducted from September 14 to October 23, including for backlog subjects too.

The university teachers completed the evaluation of answer scripts within 48 hours after the examinations. Besides, the university announced the results within two hours after the evaluation.

Speaking to DH, Davangere University Registrar (Evaluation) H S Anita said, following the guidelines from the state government, the university conducted examinations only for final year students of degree and post-graduation due to Covid-19.

As many as 2,211 students appeared for final year PG examinations, and the pass percentage is 95%. As many as 707 students of Science, 871 of Commerce, and 633 of humanities appeared for the examinations.

She said, 44,651 students appeared for final year degree examinations, and the pass percentage was 72%. The pass percentage in Arts-86%, Commerce-79%, and Science-62%. As many students have failed in Physics, the pass percentage in Science is less.

As many as 34,206 students who had backlog subjects appeared for the examinations. Of them, 33,845 are degree students, and 361 are PG students.