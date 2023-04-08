Elephant tramples teenage girl to death

A II PU student was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Somalapura village near Santhebennur in the taluk on Saturday.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kavana, daughter of Umesh and Manjula. The wild elephant attacked her from behind while she was working in the farm with her mother at 7.45 am. Her mother also sustained injuries in the incident. Both were taken to Chigateri district general hospital in Davangere. Kavana, however, succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
The stray elephant had attacked four residents of Kashipura village an hour before the Somalapura incident. Forest personnel managed to send the elephant back to the forest area by bursting fireworks.
