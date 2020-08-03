Engineers, lecturers turn to rural employment scheme after layoffs

It is an understatement to say Covid-19 pandemic has hit many a lives and livelihoods. In these testing times, many job losers, on return to their natives, have turned to Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee scheme works to sustain themselves and their families.

“I was working with the civil engineering department of a company in Bengaluru. I lost my job during the coronavirus-driven lockdown. Now, I have taken up NREG work to support my family,” Girish Naik, a civil engineer from HG Halli tanda in Honnali taluk, told DH.

The story of Ganesh, a civil engineer from Tolahunuse, is no different. After having lost his job, Ganesh returned to his native and enrolled himself under NREG scheme.

Ganesh was well-placed with a job at a reputed company in Tumakuru.

He’d no option but to return to his native after he was laid off in April.

Similarly, a guest lecturer from Jayantinagar in Channagiri taluk, who had been rendered jobless due to the

closure of educational institutes, has enrolled himself under the NREG scheme.

“I was working as guest lecturer at a private college in Bhadravati. I am rendered jobless since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. I have taken up works under rural job scheme to sustain my family. The scheme has helped many like us in these testing times,” Ravi Naik poured his woes to DH.

Chandan, information, education and communication (IEC) officer for MGNREG scheme, told DH, “In Davangere district alone more than 400 graduates, professional degree holders and those rendered jobless in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, have taken up the NREG works that are mostly done by unskilled labourers in rural areas.”

Those who had returned to their natives from Bengaluru, Tumakuru and other cities

after the outbreak of coronavirus had enrolled for NREG works.

The surge in graduates and postgraduates enrolling for works has served as a good publicity for the rural job scheme, said IEC officer Chandan.

The NREGA scheme aims to provide at least 100 days of wage employment every year to adults willing to do unskilled manual labour work like digging ponds and laying rural roads.

How to enrol for NREG

Any one above 18 years can apply for a job card, which is a must to work under the scheme. Household as a unit is entitled to register under the scheme.

The eligible can walk to local gram panachayat along with Aaadhar card and bank passbook and get themselves enrolled for the work, said the officer.