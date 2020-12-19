Farmers threaten to blacken MLA's face for remark against Kodihalli

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene District Unit has warned that farmers would stage a protest against MLA and the chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya if he fails to tender an apology to farmers for making derogatory remarks against farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar for his leadership in road transport employees' strike against the government.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene District Unit President Mallashettihalli Channabasappa threatened that they would smear the MLA's face with black paint if he does not apologise to farmers.

He said the MLA termed farmer leader as a fake social activist and broker for supporting road transport employees strike. "We strongly condemn this and demand apology from him. He also dared the government to seize Kodihalli's illegal wealth if he has any such property."

He said employees serving in road transport are the children of farmers. So, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar led the strike. He charged that the MLA made remarks against the farmer leader to tarnish his image and to please Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to get a ministerial berth.

He said the MLA's father was a teacher and he had ten children, but the family had only eight acres of land, adding that Renukacharya was serving in a borewell agency before he obtained properties worth crores of rupees and after he became an MLA and that the government must probe into his wealth.