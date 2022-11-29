Frame law to prevent government's interference into temples: Sonda seer

Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt Seer Gangadharendra Saraswathi Swamiji demanded that the government should bring in a legislation to ensure that devotees or local people would manage the temples, which don't come under the purview of Endowments Department to avoid the interference of the government.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, the seer said there are instances when the government interfered in the affairs of temples not coming under the purview of the Endowments department. The seer said, the government has already taken over the administration of the century-old temples.

"We have no objection for it. But the government must not interfere in the affairs of independent temples. Presently, there are no laws to prevent it. So, the government must frame laws in this regard," he added.

The seer said temples need autonomy and devotees, local people must be given the responsibility of managing temples. Though the chief minister has raised the issue many times, officers are being appointed to look into the administration of temples. They are asking temple authorities to share the details of auditing and donations collected by devotees.

He has been part of the agitation against the interference of the government into the affairs of the temple for the past 30 years.