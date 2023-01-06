IITs to come up in 7 foreign countries: Nadda

JP Nadda further announced that Karnataka stands first in foreign direct investment

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davanagere,
  • Jan 06 2023, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 18:22 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP National President J P Nadda stated that Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), known for high quality education, will set up its campus in seven foreign countries.

 Addressing professional and key voters convention at Trishul convention hall, here on Friday, he said IIT campuses are coming up in UK, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Qatar. So, we are not only imparting quality education in India but also overseas. This is the change India is witnessing now and the Modi-led government was the reason for it, he claimed.

 He added 80 per cent people come from rural India and they were not getting opportunities to excel in medicine. Around 20 per cent youths of urban India were utlising the opportunities. So, now, NEET (for medical course) is being conducted in 14 regional languages. He exuded confidence that India would witness good number of doctors from rural India in the near future. 

 He also announced that Karnataka stands first in foreign direct investment in the country. India is becoming a hub of start ups. Of the 100 unicorn start-ups, Karnataka has got 40 unicorns. India's export in defence has increased to 334 per cent in the five years, electronic exports touched Rs 70,000 crore.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Davanagere
IIT
JP Nadda
BJP

