Impose President's Rule in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Impose President's Rule in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah over Eshwarappa's letter

Siddaramaiah said said the BJP-led government in the state has no responsibility and corruption is ruling the roost

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Apr 02 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 18:34 ist
Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has urged Governor Vajubhai Vala to recommend the Centre to enforce President's Rule in Karnataka as administrative machinery is collapsed.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, the former chief minister said the BJP-led government in the state has no responsibility and corruption is ruling the roost. There is no coordination among ministers of the government. So, development works have come to standstill and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa must step down from the top post.

Also read — Issues in BJP with K S Eshwarappa writing to Governor will be sorted out: Kateel

He said Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa's letter to the party high command accusing the chief minister of interfering in the affairs of his department is the best example for dissidence in the BJP. The allegation was made by a senior leader of BJP and not by the leader of the Opposition party.

When questioned on the sleaze CD case involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, he said the probe is in progress.

He also charged that the chief minister has no concern for poor people. He alleged that the government has reduced the quantum of rice given to people under the Anna Bhagya scheme and it has abolished the Vidya Siri scheme.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Vajubhai Vala
president's rule
B S Yediyurappa
K S Eshwarappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 