Impose President's Rule in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah over Eshwarappa's letter

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has urged Governor Vajubhai Vala to recommend the Centre to enforce President's Rule in Karnataka as administrative machinery is collapsed.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, the former chief minister said the BJP-led government in the state has no responsibility and corruption is ruling the roost. There is no coordination among ministers of the government. So, development works have come to standstill and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa must step down from the top post.

He said Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa's letter to the party high command accusing the chief minister of interfering in the affairs of his department is the best example for dissidence in the BJP. The allegation was made by a senior leader of BJP and not by the leader of the Opposition party.

When questioned on the sleaze CD case involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, he said the probe is in progress.

He also charged that the chief minister has no concern for poor people. He alleged that the government has reduced the quantum of rice given to people under the Anna Bhagya scheme and it has abolished the Vidya Siri scheme.