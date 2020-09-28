Karnataka Bandh sees success in Davangere

The state-wide bandh called by various farmers' organisations protesting against amendments to the APMC and Land Reforms Acts received good response in Davengere on Monday.

Majority of business establishments, government offices, banks, hotels and malls remained closed. City buses, autorickshaws stayed off the road, Though some nationalised banks were open in the morning, they shut their doors around 11:30am following demands from pro-Kannada organisations.

Three Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, six armed reserve force platoons, and 600 police personnel were deployed in various parts of the city to avoid untoward incidents during the bandh. Police security was beefed up at railway and bus stations across the city.

.