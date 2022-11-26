Karnataka won't lose any village or town: Bommai on Maharashtra's petition in SC

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Maharashtra's petition filed in the Supreme Court in 2004 has no legal recognition and the top court has not yet taken any call on maintainability of it.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the state government had argued that the demand is against the state reorganisation act and it should not be considered in the past. "We will carry on the same with senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Uday Holla. Supreme Court retired Justice Shivaraj Patil has been made head of State Border, River Formation Commission to ensure that Karnataka would win the legal battle. We are confident that Karnataka won't lose any village or town as we are legally, constitutionally in the right position."

Replying to a query, he said people of Jat region in Maharashtra had been demanding for the merger of the region with Karnataka for many years. "We will discuss other issues related to it in an all-party meeting soon."

Reacting to National Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar's statement that Belagavi and other Marathi seeking regions must be merged with Maharashtra so that some region in Maharashtra could be given to Karnataka, Bommai stated that Pawar has been doing politics over the border dispute for many years.

"We have the highest regard for him for his seniority in politics. But we are confident that not a. Single village of Karnataka would become part of Maharashtra and Pawar's dream won't become a reality. "