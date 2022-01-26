Parliamentarian GM Siddeshwar tests positive for Covid-19

Parliamentarian Siddeshwar tests positive for Covid-19

MP and former union minister GM Siddeshwar has tested positive for Covid-19.

Following mild symptoms, his throat swab sample was sent to the laboratory on January 25 afternoon for the Covid test. The report confirmed that he has been infected by it. He would be in an isolation in the GMT guest house in the city for seven days. 

