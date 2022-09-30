PFI offices sealed in Davangere

PFI offices sealed, SDPI leaders’ homes raided in Davangere

The team also raided the residence of SDPI worker Mehaboob Subani and confiscated some documents related to PFI

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 30 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

A team of officials, led by Assistant Commissioner Durgashree N, sealed the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Davangere, which was recently banned by the Centre for its anti-national activities.

The team went to the office of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), near Millath High School at Bashanagar in the city, as it was previously PFI’s office and sealed it amidst tight police security.

The team also raided the residence of SDPI worker Mehaboob Subani and confiscated some documents related to PFI.

Also Read | PFI Ban: Officials seize properties in Dakshina Kannada

The officials also raided the houses of SDPI leaders Fayza Ahmad at Kaalidasanagar and Syed Ashfaq at Keshavnagar, in Harihar town. The team members entered the house of Ashfaq by breaking their lock and seized some documents.

A team of officials led by Tahasildar M B Ashwath also opened the old office of SDPI on PB road by breaking its lock and conducting searches.

Circle Police Inspector Satish Kumar of Town police station, Sub-Inspector Shankara Gowda Patil, and Revenue department officials were part of the team. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SDPI
PFI
PFI Ban
Karnataka
Davangere
Popular Front of India

What's Brewing

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 