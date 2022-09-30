PFI offices sealed, SDPI leaders’ homes raided in Davangere

A team of officials, led by Assistant Commissioner Durgashree N, sealed the office of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Davangere, which was recently banned by the Centre for its anti-national activities.

The team went to the office of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), near Millath High School at Bashanagar in the city, as it was previously PFI’s office and sealed it amidst tight police security.

The team also raided the residence of SDPI worker Mehaboob Subani and confiscated some documents related to PFI.

The officials also raided the houses of SDPI leaders Fayza Ahmad at Kaalidasanagar and Syed Ashfaq at Keshavnagar, in Harihar town. The team members entered the house of Ashfaq by breaking their lock and seized some documents.

A team of officials led by Tahasildar M B Ashwath also opened the old office of SDPI on PB road by breaking its lock and conducting searches.

Circle Police Inspector Satish Kumar of Town police station, Sub-Inspector Shankara Gowda Patil, and Revenue department officials were part of the team.