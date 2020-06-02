Police constable tests positive for COVID-19

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jun 02 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 16:07 ist
Representative image

A head police constable who served in district Covid hospital at Davangere has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday. 

Speaking to media persons, Superintdent of Police Hanumantaraya said the throat swab of the head police constable was sent to lab for test. The reports confirmed that he was tested positive for COVID-19. The throat samples of his family members have been sent for the test. 

It may be mentioned that police constable who served in containment zone was also tested positive for COVID-19. He has recovered from it.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Police
Davangere

