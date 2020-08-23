Police personnel suspended for sharing controversial social media post

Cop suspended over controversial social media post

A police constable attached to District Armed Reserve Force was suspended for liking controversial Facebook page containing a message in favour of Pakistan and sharing the same in WhatsApp groups.

The suspended staff has been identified as Sanaullah. He was appointed as a police constable in 2008. He had served as a driver at Basavanagara police station and was suspended in 2014 for assaulting youth belonging to Hindu religion for having an intimate relationship with the girl belonging to a minority community. He is a resident of Vinobnagar in the city. He has been absconding since his Facebook page became a controversy.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police Hanumantaraya said he has been suspended for the second time. "We are investigating the case and legal action would be initiated against him if he is guilty.

