Three cops suspended over custodial death in Davangere

Superintendent of Police Hanumantaraya has suspended Mayakonda police station sub-inspector Prakash, head constable Nagaraj and police constable Sheikh Ali in connection with a custodial death.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police Hanumantaraya said Marulasiddappa, (46), resident of Vitalapura near Mayakonda, Davangere taluk, who was brought to the station for interrogation in connection with a family dispute case, died in police custody. An investigation is on and a case has been registered against cops.

Eastern Range IGP S Ravi told DH that this is custodial death case and justice would be given to the kin of the deceased. "We will take steps towards providing compensation to the kin of the deceased through social welfare department."

Vrindamma, wife of the deceased, had lodged a complaint with Mayakonda police station alleging that her husband had eloped with another girl. Following the complaint, police brought him to the station from nearby village Huchchavanahalli for interrogation on the night of October 5. Police had asked family members to resolve the issue amicably. But the woman and her family members told police that they would visit the station on October 6 to resolve the issue.

But the body of the man was found near the railway station which is at a distance of 100 metres from Mayakonda police station on Tuesday. This had led to suspicion that he was killed by police. However, earlier, police, had stated that they had left him free after he complained of chest pain. He died of cardiac arrest.