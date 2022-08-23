Woman killed in leopard attack in Davangere

The incident took place while she was cutting weeds on a maize field on the outskirts of the village

Nrupathunga S K
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 55-year old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at Phalavanahalli village in Davangere on Tuesday.

The victim was identifed as Kamala Bai Jeeka Naik, and the incident took place while she was cutting weeds on a maize field on the outskirts of the village.

According to eyewitnesses, around seven women had gone to the field to cut weeds. The leopard pounced on her and took the woman at 50 feet away from the field. When the other women screamed for help, the leopard reportedly fled the spot by leaving her. But she had already succumbed to injuries when they went there.

Range Forest Officer Chenta, forest guards Barkath Ali, M R Chandrappa, Lingaraj, Praveen and MP Basavaraj visited the spot.

leopard
Davangere
Karnataka

