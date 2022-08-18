Youth stabbed over rivalry in Karnataka's Davangere

A youth was stabbed over personal rivalry in Kaayipete area of Karnataka's Davangere on Wednesday.
The attacker and the victim belong to different communities. However, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth said the attack was not over any communal clash.
Basavanagar police registered a case.
