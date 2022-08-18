Youth stabbed to death over rivalry in Karnataka's Davangere

A youth was stabbed to death over personal rivalry in Kaayipete area of the city on Wednesday.
The killer and the deceased belong to different communities. However, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth said, the murder was not over any communal clash.
Basavanagar police registered a case.
