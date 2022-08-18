Youth stabbed to death over rivalry in Davangere

Youth stabbed to death over rivalry in Karnataka's Davangere

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Devangere,
  • Aug 18 2022, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 05:50 ist

A youth was stabbed to death over personal rivalry in Kaayipete area of the city on Wednesday.

The killer and the deceased belong to different communities. However, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth said, the murder was not over any communal clash.

Basavanagar police registered a case.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Davangere

