Day-long rain cripples normal life in north Karnataka

Incessant showers have crippled normal life in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Kalyana Karnataka districts on Thursday.
Khanapur taluk in Belagavi experienced 18 cm of rain on Thursday. Traffic movement on the inundated Pune-Bengaluru national highway was hit near Bhutaramanhatti village.
Heavy rains and poor visibility in Belagavi forced the Mumbai-Belagavi flight to be diverted to Bengaluru. However, the Hyderabad-Kolhapur flight landed at the Belagavi airport during a brief rain break in the city.
Unrelenting rain in Konkan belt and heavy discharges from dams in Maharashtra have swelled Krishna river and its tributaries posing flood threats to the basin villages the district.
Also read: Relentless rain leaves trail of destruction in Malnad
A portion of a 40-year-old government school building at Murkatti in Dharwad taluk collapsed on Thursday due to extreme weather.
Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities received spells of sharp showers throughout the day.
Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka continued to receive rain, albeit with low intensity.
North Karnataka districts are likely to receive thundershowers for next two days, according to the weather department.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Amazon''s goal: Getting key to your apartment building
Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green
New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented
NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted
For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope
Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours
Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad
From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers