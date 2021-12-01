DC knocks houses in Davangere for Covid-19 vaccination drive

"I am just 12-years-old, so, I have not taken vaccine against Covid-19", said a youth who was trying to escape the health department team during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Davangere on Wednesday.
But Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi asked, "You have beard and moustache. Will anyone get them at the age of 12?" and directed the staff to administer the vaccine to him.
All members of a family were inside their house by locking the door at Mustafanagar in Old Davangere area. But the team knocked the door of the house and made them open it. Later, all of them were vaccinated against Covid-19. Such scenes were witnessed during the campaign launched by the district administration.
Youths who were walking on the streets were enquired about their vaccination status and those who were hesitating to respond to the queries raised by the team were vaccinated on the spot.
Later, the staff asked them to submit a photocopy of their aadhar card to the officials concerned.
